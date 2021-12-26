Juve, the three returns from injuries are the first ‘Christmas present’ for Allegri. Ramsey and Danilo …

While waiting to understand market developments, the first Juventus Christmas gift that Max Allegri can unwrap under his tree is the return from their respective injuries of three very important elements: Giorgio Chiellini, remained out against Bologna and Cagliari for some ailments (now more and more frequent with age); Paulo Dybala, released with pain in his right thigh against Venezia and in the odor of renewal at 10 million a year; And Federico Chiesa, the longest inmate of the three, left in the half-time of the match against Atalanta a month ago due to a problem in his left thigh. This is the magical trio that in five days will be regularly at work together with all the others at Continassa.

Or rather, with almost everyone else. First of all, there is the usual situation Aaron Ramsey who is not even talked about anymore in terms of recovery, but only in terms of sale. And then there is the convalescence of Danilo, the only Juventus player who will remain in the pits for a few more weeks. The very flexible Brazilian suffers from an adductor injury in the left thigh, which was remedied in the first quarter of an hour of the match against Lazio on November 20: the diagnosis on returning to the field spoke of two months, therefore still for the first half of January, so certainly for the Napoli-Roma-Inter triptych (Super Cup) there will be no. We’ll see.