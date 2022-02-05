“Juve, the trident is possible. Zaniolo? Let’s see in June “

Via Bentancur, Kulusevski and Ramsey, inside Vlahovic And Zakaria . There Juve returns to the field with a profound restyling. The postponement on Sunday evening will put the Juventus team in front of the Verona of the former Tudor, who surprised the three points in the first leg with a brace from Simeone , absent tomorrow due to disqualification. “The club made an excellent transfer, two important players arrived – he said Merry at the press conference – Dusan has scored many goals, he has characteristics that we did not have. Together with Haaland is the center forward, in addition to Mbappé , stronger than there is around. Zakaria is technically good, has a nice pass and is smart. We’ll see if they’ll be on the pitch tomorrow. I also wanted to thank Bentancur And Kulusevski for availability, I wish them the best. The goal does not change, it is to enter the first four places“.

Background Vlahovic: “They sell it immediately!” and the Juve blitz takes off

Allegri: “The trident is possible”

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the possible trident. “The three in front can play together, but if they play they have to run. The advantage is to have much more quality in front, however, you must never lose your team balance. The biggest risk tomorrow is that we play against a team that is doing a great job, in the last four games Juve have never beaten Verona, and then the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria increases the enthusiasm which is fine but c ‘is the risk of going over the top“.

Allegri: “Alex Sandro is negative”

“I saw Zakaria in a match between us, he did well inside midfield. He can play in front of the defense, but tomorrow is a special match. McKennie is available, but has just returned. Tomorrow we will have it out Locatelli And Bonucci, which however returns in the week, as well as Alex Sandro which is negative“.

Allegri: “We don’t make Vlahovic too responsible”

“With the arrival of Vlahovic, the responsibilities are evenly distributed. They are not all on Vlahovic’s shoulders, absolutely. He is 22 years old, he has scored many goals for Fiorentina, he wants to do well at Juve. But the responsibilities belong to everyone. Calmly, with balance, we need to improve the percentages of the realization phase ahead. We worked well with the stop“.

Allegri: “Happy with Arthur’s stay”

“Juve was good at being ahead of the times, they gave me and the fans a gift. The company is always working to build the future, these two arrivals have anticipated the times. Clearly it does not end here, then in June there will be another transfer market but now we have to think about playing. Play tomorrow ArthurI’m glad he stayed“.

Allegri explains Ramsey’s farewell

“Vlahovic is a smart and intelligent boy who wants to improve himself. For him it is a big leap, at Juve there are different pressures but he has a great desire to improve. Ramsey? Great player, he had a good start. He had problems with an injury, he was left out. In agreement with him we preferred that he go and play where he had more possibilities“. Come on Cats: “Best defender in Serie B, he has the characteristics to be at Juve in the future“.

Allegri and the role of Cuadrado

“Return as a full-back? Cuadrado he can play low or high, depending on when the need arises. Bernardeschi will be available from next week, the important thing is to have the right spirit as we have had in recent weeks. We need to continue playing as a team. Adding these players allows us to improve“.

Allegri: “We are out of the Scudetto”

“Is ours the strongest squad? The championship is a separate course, the best one wins, then there are the second, third and fourth. We have to finish in the top four. I have a strong squad available, and improved in January. You just need to work, without getting too caught up in enthusiasm and running out of steam. I think it is unlikely that we will return to the championship round, unless theInterthe Milanthe NaplesL’Atalanta. We will do the race on the other three, I think Inter are out of ours. The others maybe I don’t know. I think Inter are the favorites for the Scudetto, Simone rightly and out of luck says so“.

Allegri and Kulusevski’s farewell

“Kulusevski he played good games, then there are evaluations and market offers. Otherwise they are all held, and we cannot. We are not talking about a player who is good or bad, whoever passed through here is good, the difference is in making choices. Also on an economic level, the exit of Bentancur and Kulusevski were disappointments, even on an economic level they were optimal choices“.

Allegri answers on Zaniolo

“The market is over now and are you already thinking of June? Let’s try to win a few games between the league and the Champions League … we’ll see in June. It makes no sense to talk about it, it’s from another team, let’s focus and then we’ll see“.