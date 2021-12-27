Juve, the youth plan costs points, however …

The project of the new one Juventus it is founded on young people for two reasons. First: once an amazing cycle ended, the top management wanted to lay the foundations for another long period at the top, thus focusing on prospective players instead of ready champions. Second: the economic and financial situation placed under stress by the Covid (and not only) needs to lower costs and above all those of engagements. Halfway between a strategic choice and an obligatory path, the plan was carried out consistently. Even excessive, one could object, especially considering Cristiano’s departure Ronaldo compensated by the entry of Moise Kean .

Rejuvenation goal

The tiller, however, remained straight because the rejuvenation of the squad and the containment of costs are not a whim of the management, but a disposition of the property, which within two years has supported two recapitalisations for a total of 700 million euros and wants to recreate the virtuous circle in which competitiveness moves with economic equilibrium, as it happened at the beginning of the nine championship cycle, when Juventus also produced profits. In a scenario that still lives in uncertainties such as football (and the Italian one even more, considering the slowness with which it is modernizing the structures and the progressive devaluation of TV rights), the bianconeri have taken the path of sustainability, the key word of documents describing the capital increase plan completed last week.

