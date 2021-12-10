Juve, today a key day for the capital increase. Exor and the banks ready to intervene to save the accounts. On the stock market the stock collapses again | First page

The now famous “Capital gains case” with the Prisma investigation of the Prosecutor of Turin and the subsequent accusations of false accounting, non-existent invoices and false declarations on the stock exchange against Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici and other (and former) managers of the Juventus he is leaving a few days of respite for the Juventus fans who today, however, will find themselves living, from afar, another busy day. Yes why today is the day when the negotiations for the 400 million euro capital increase will close considered “vital” by the same company for the continuation of the business continuity.

THE WORST SCENARIO – We told you, at the time of the official announcement by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office of the opening of a second line of investigation that will lead to new searches and kidnappings with the aim of verifying the existence and movements related to the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United (READ HERE), how Juventus has updated with official documents published on its website, the conditions of subscription, or not, of the capital increase. A change due as a listed company, in which, the Juventus managers present to potential investors the complete scenario of the current state of the art of the club. And in those documents, relating to the capital increase, Juventus certified that: “If the Capital Increase were only partially carried out, limited financial resources would flow to the Group. In such cases, in the absence of further timely measures to support of the Updated and confirmed Development Plan, the Group’s ability to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the Plan period would fail “. A scenario that may seem dramatic, but which is required by law given that Juventus is required to “tell everything to the market, too formulating the most extreme hypotheses, although far from occurring. In fact, by practice and by law, the company “exacerbates the risks” presented to potential investors.

FEW SUBSCRIPTIONS – So what can happen today? Juventus will take stock of the trading period and understand how many options will be left unopted by investorsi following the decision by Exor to set the subscription price of the new shares at a discount of 35.32% on TERP (Theoretica Ex righ Price). Basically, those who did not want to join the increase had until today to resell their rights and those who have not done so from today will be obliged to subscribe to the increase or lose their shares. From here a new phase of sale will open which will close definitively on 16 December, the deadline for the subscription of the securities, but the adhesions from the public are, up to now, far below the expectations of the same club.

BALL AT THE BANKS? – What, then, is the scenario most within Juventus’ reach? The parent company Exor has already committed to guarantee 255 million (of which 75 already paid) of the 400 planned, and for the remaining 144.9 million, if there are no concrete commitments from investors, the ball will go to the banks Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Unicredit who are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and which, barring surprises, will fully cover the portion of shares not taken up by shareholders other than Exor. Yes, because the extreme risks we have talked about all lie in this choice. The investigations by the Turin prosecutor could provide the banks with the opportunity to dissolve the commitment made. An existing hypothesis, but still very distant today given that relations with Exor go beyond the commitments made for the Juventus club.

THE BAG CONTINUES TO COLLAPSE – Meanwhile, the stock market continues to collapse despite the passage of the first round in the Champions League group. At the time of writing the article the peak was -6% even if the stock stabilized around -5% during the day, for a contraction on an annual basis of -30%. The reason? It lies precisely in the depreciation of the shares linked to the capital increase. The new shares at a discounted price are devaluing the value of those already issued. For a negative circle that seems to have no end. And the capital gains scandal isn’t helping the club.