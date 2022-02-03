“Juve took the best from the transfer market”

Stefan Schwoch, former football player from Naples and Venice, spoke at “1 Football Club”, a radio program hosted by Luca Cerchione broadcast on 1 Station Radio. Below, an extract collected by the editorial staff of calcioinpillole.com.

On Zamparini’s Venice

“I only have good memories, starting with my teammates. We all ate together, usually rarely happens in clubs. Zamparini always wanted to win, he had a very strong personality and that unlike others when he gave the floor that was. You could be sure that even if you were worth nothing if he told you something the day before it would come to you. He kicked out a lot of coaches, but if he told you something that was it. A personal memory is that when I signed the contract I asked him for a watch in case of 15 goals and he when I reached the fourteenth he gave it to me at a dinner with the team. “

On the match between Venice and Naples and the stop of the national teams

“The matches after the break are treacherous, but Napoli cannot afford to lose points, they have already used up the bonuses against Empoli and Spezia. They must make a full stakes there, but they must not make a mistake. If Napoli wins over Milan or Inter can earn: it is a fundamental stage for the continuation of the championship. “

On who came out stronger from the winter transfer market

“Juventus. He took the best of the transfer market and then Zakaria who, even if he took second place, took two players on two points where they were needed. Lazio and MIlan did not move very well on the transfer market, better stay still if you have to choose at random “.

On Napoli’s right to dream of the Scudetto

“If Milan makes the shot against Inter, they shorten the first in the standings. They have to fight until the end.”

On the heaviest absence for Spalletti

“Anguissa and Osimhen, the defense did well even without Koulibaly”.