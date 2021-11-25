“Juve torn apart, Allegri comes out ‘old'”

Journalist Roberto Beccantini comments on Juventus’ knockout in London on his facebook page: “At the stadium, with Lukaku and Havertz, Chelsea had never shot: if not at the end. And Chiesa had invented the 1-0. This time, without, he did it from the beginning. Moral: 4- 0. Show or lesson: it’s up to you. For me, both are good. Tuchel had baptized the space, the variable set-up, the blitzes of James and Chilwell, the bites of the midfielders. Allegri, the “short muzzle” and a vintage defense , a lot of bolt and little counter-attack, waiting for the pressing of the blues to have mercy on him.

The goal comes from a corner, with Cuadrado, yellow card, in obvious difficulty on Chilwell. It is Chalobah who punishes, in melee, a wall more attracted by Rudiger’s casual arm than by the duties of garrison. Struggle, Church, to find a reason to exist. The supplies are vague, the half-field passed is already half a success. But since football is half science and half raffle, here’s the chance. Sudden and isolated: a great ball by Locatelli for Morata, a lob over Mendy and a “paratona” by Thiago Silva. Chelsea dominate, even after Kanté’s injury and the entry of Loftus-Cheek. Szczesny flies twice to James, Bonucci literally saves over Hudson-Odoi. Just to give the idea.

In the center of the field it is all a bubbling of vats. Alex Sandro and Rabiot, on the left, are literally torn to pieces; Bentancur always has two, Locatelli tries to light the rare matches he recovers, McKennie plays the full-back, Jorginho directs from below. At the resumption, within 3 ‘, the collapse: Reece James, born in 1999, and what a class !, with a diagonal gentleman. Then Hudson-Odoi, at the head of an action, splendid, in the heart of the area. As if Ziyech and c. invaded Piccadilly for shopping. And, running out, extreme humiliation: by Werner, freed from a McKennie topic.

It’s amazing how much the blues, champions of Europe and first in England, have fun. Allegri comes out “old” and distorted. The defense, devoid of physical references, slips even in De Ligt. Bonucci watches helplessly. No news of Church: maybe the coach has cut out a cell and not a garden, but well …

The Champions League knockout stages were not in question, already signings: the head of the group was at stake and, why not, the pleasure (in addition to the duty, perhaps) of giving a signal. Forget it. No strikers, all strikers: Tuchel enjoys overtaking, the synthesis of a splendid match. Madam doesn’t even cling to the long throw lottery, have you ever seen? From Sarrismo to Tuchelismo the leap was too hard, the landing too abrupt. For this squad, at least: and for this technician “.