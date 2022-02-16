Juve-Toro, Allegri’s probable formation for the derby

There Juventus it will change its face compared to the Sunday evening outing in Bergamo, by force and (perhaps) by necessity. The first aspect is linked to the disqualification of Danilo, made official yesterday: the Brazilian was stopped for a round, after receiving a warning from Bergamo, and therefore will miss the Derby on Fridays. For this reason, Massimiliano Allegri exempted him from working at Continassa, giving him a day off. The coach should opt for Juan’s retreat Cuadrado on the right wing, with a repeat of Alex Sandro to the left. The Brazilian would thus find the jersey as a starter in the league, after having played 90 ‘- and with good things proposed – in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Sassuolo. The alternative is represented by Mattia De Scigliowho could be moved to the right again, after acting on Sunday evening against Atalanta on the opposite side.

The aspect of necessity is linked to the physicality and the competitive spirit that has always fueled the atmosphere of the match against Turin. For this Allegri could re-propose Denis Zakaria among the owners. The Swiss, in Bergamo, has missed the first game since joining Juventus: he spent the second half at the Gewiss Stadium warming up in the half of the pitch where the bianconeri were attacking, without ever being called into question. Given his characteristics, he should be at ease in confronting Ivan Juric’s midfielders and could take Weston’s place. McKenniecompleting the department together with Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot (which could be undermined by the US).

Look at the gallery Dybala di rabona, irrepressible Vlahovic: Juve’s training

For the rest there should be no other substantial news, with the confirmation of the pair De Ligt-Bonucci at the center of the defense and the trident Dybala-Vlahovic-Morata in attack. Federico will not be in the match Bernardeschi. Yesterday he still worked separately, together with the athletic trainers. The winger must recover from the fatigue that has kept him out of action in the last three games, between the league and the Italian Cup. He shouldn’t even be part of the squad list: Allegri could find him in a week, when Juventus will be on stage in Vila-Real for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport

