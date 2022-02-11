Juve, towards Atalanta with a doubt: heavy trident or light formula with Cuadrado?

With Atalanta the central knot to be solved will be the attack, which could see Morata, Vlahovic and Dybala on the field, or a more prudent line-up with the Colombian ready to cross but also to defend

The day after Juventus-Sassuolo in the Italian Cup is already the antivigil of the next match with Atalanta, undoubtedly the most important commitment for the current season. In Bergamo there will be precious points at stake for fourth place, the minimum goal for the Lady, an obligation for Allegri and his players after the January transfer market. In the direct confrontation with the Goddess there are all the pitfalls of a big match, which is why the Continassa has already moved on to the operational phase to better prepare the new mission far from Turin.

TOWARDS THE ATALANTA – The away match in Bergamo will be best interpreted especially in terms of intensity. To protect Szczesny, ready to take back the shirt as a starter, De Ligt and Bonucci should still act, the latter to be evaluated after the long stop but for the moment not in question (otherwise Rugani ready). On the right, Danilo is expected to return, on the left De Sciglio appears again in the lead over Alex Sandro, as with Verona. In the same wake of that formation, Zakaria and Rabiot should find confirmation in the middle of the field unlike Arthur, who this time should leave the field to Locatelli.

Especially McKennie stimulated Allegri’s doubts, as Bernardeschi – as soon as he partially returned to the group at Continassa – still does not seem able to sustain the game. The main knot to be solved remains that relating to the attack, with the heavy trident – made up of Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata – looking for confirmation but also a Cuadrado ready to guarantee crosses and a more careful defensive phase. There will still be training on the eve and several hours of reflection to decide.

