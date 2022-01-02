Juve transfer market, definitive announcement on Cavani

Juventus scans the transfer market, looking for the right name for its attack. Edinson Cavani has been approached several times with the Bianconeri: Rangnick spoke about it at the press conference

There Juventus is preparing for the new year with renewed ambitions and with the clear desire to raise at least one trophy also in 2022. It will not be easy, however, to get back into A league, with a game that struggles to find continuity and many points left on the road.

The transfer market will certainly help. In fact, it is during the negotiations that the Bianconeri are looking for a new striker, in order to give to Massimiliano Allegri an extra first level alternative in the center of the attack. And with Alvaro Morata than never before seems to be coming out on the black and white chessboard. Among the many names circulated in recent days there is also that of Edinson Cavani. The former Palermo and PSG will no longer be very young, but he represents an absolutely reliable element. And it is not only us who think so, but also and above all Ralf Rangnick. The coach of the Manchester United he’s been talking about it clearly in the last few hours.

Transfer market, Cavani-Juventus is not done: clear words from Rangnick

The match against the Wolverhampton is upon us and Manchester United have no intention of being caught unprepared. In the press conference before the game, however, Rangnick also spoke of transfer market, keeping Cavani in Red Devils and without any opening to farewell: “We have had several conversations in the last two weeks, probably the player I have talked to the most. I told him from day one that he is a very important player, probably he is the only striker with certain characteristics. And as I said, his professionalism and work ethic are simply fantastic. “

Then he concluded the speech: “I told him I desperately wanted him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows it. He knows how much I appreciate him and how much I respect him. This was also the reason why I tried it today from the beginning, together with Cristiano Ronaldo ”. In another passage of the conference, he reiterated: “I would prefer to have another Edi in addition to that, but it is clear to me that Edi has to stay“. No chance for Juventus.