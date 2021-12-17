Juve transfer market: Icardi hypothesis for the attack at high altitude, Luis Alberto-Arthur exchange idea in the median | Market

The January market is almost upon us and the Juventus, after the many difficulties of this first part of the season in finding the way to the net, she cannot afford to remain still. Allegri is considering various options for the advanced department under the name of Icardi back among the eligible reinforcements. According to experts, the former Inter captain is a concrete option: his arrival in Turin in the next session is worth 5 times the stake. The bianconeri, however, will have to beat the AC Milan competition which aims to reinforce the advanced department and the sensational arrival of the Argentine center-forward in the Rossoneri Milan in the winter window, although less likely than the marriage with the bianconeri, is at an altitude of 16. The attack, however, is not the only area of ​​the pitch where Juventus needs to be touched up. Even in midfield, the Juventus management is thinking about a quality reinforcement and the right choice could be linked to Luis Alberto. The purchase of the Spanish playmaker from Lazio is worth 5 times the stake, the same amount reserved for the reverse path by Arthur with the Brazilian midfielder much appreciated by the Biancoceleste coach Sarri for what could be an exchange ready to take off.