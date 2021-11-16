Juve, trouble in attack: Dybala still at risk for Lazio, Bernardeschi ko | News

Joya is still struggling with inflammation in the left soleus and her presence against Lazio is uncertain. With the Biancocelesti, on the other hand, the offensive winger is definitely out

The presence of Paulo Dybala Saturday against the Lazio is still in doubt. Joya, in fact, should remain out of Argentina’s match against Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers due to inflammation in the left soleus. Nothing really serious, but for safety the coach Scaloni has made it clear that the player will be preserved. However, it is necessary to understand how much Dybala is recoverable in view of the match that Juve will face at the Olimpico against the former Maurizio Sarri. Against the Biancocelesti, Bernardeschi is definitely out.

The wait is all for Thursday, when the Juventus number 10, who has suffered a bit of pain, and the other South Americans will return to Continassa. New exams await him to understand the true extent of the problem and then decide what to do. In Turin they say they are optimistic, but when it comes to muscles it is always better to be cautious.

Furthermore, Allegri will also have to deal with the flat rate of Federico Bernardeschi. The winger sustained a low-grade injury to the iliopsoas muscle during the match against Northern Ireland and will have to rest for ten days. His absence is added to those of Chiellini and De Sciglio. It should be made available, instead, Moise Kean and also Rodrgio Bentancur seems to be enlisted after the problems manifested with Uruguay.