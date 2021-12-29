Juve, trust Bernardeschi. Cuadrado can also sign

TURIN – In January the market of the Juventus will go hand in hand with the team’s commitments and since already between the 6th and 12th of the month the bianconeri will cross Naples, Rome And Inter (Super Cup) in sequence, business will have its space but without forcing. This means that, apart from the case of Paulo Dybala, the contract renewals of the other players expiring on 30 June 2022 will be further discussed and eventually signed calmly. Considering the break at the end of January when the A league it will go into hibernation, it goes without saying that from then on every moment will be good to try to speed up the times. And certify with a lot of official the signing of new agreements that will concern above all Federico Bernardeschi And Juan Cuadrado. […] The exterior of Carrara, that with Andrea Pirlo was slowly fading while with Massimiliano Allegri he is relaunching to the great extent, at the moment he sees only Juventus.

The importance of Bernardeschi Its centrality in the technical project is indisputable and it was Federico Pastorello to express optimism the other night on the sidelines of yet another award received as best agent during the Globe Soccer Awards from Dubai: «Yes, he is having a good time – said the manager of the ex Fiorentina -. Talks have started and we are not against a renewal. If there are any alternatives, it is part of my job to evaluate them and then let him decide. But right now it’s not in her head“. Bernardeschi, in fact, is absolutely calm: he knows well that if on the one hand the club will put forward its proposal linked to its spending possibilities, he is the champion ofEurope as well as the pivot of Allegri’s Juve he will make certain requests and on both sides there is all possible confidence in a hypothetical white smoke.

Trust for Cuadrado In the meantime, no problem has arisen on the Cuadrado front, even more so if one thinks of the excellent relations that bind the Bianconeri managers to the Colombian’s entourage, just as Pastorello has a very good feeling with the Juventus club. The 33-year-old’s attorney has already discussed an annual renewal with an option in the face of an alleged request for a two-year period: simple skirmishes, the agreement seems written in destiny. All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport