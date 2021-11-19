Juve try the exchange

Dusan Vlahovic is Juventus’ priority for the attack. But for the Serbian there is great competition and so the Bianconeri could return to an old goal

There is no doubt: Dusan Vlahovic is the number goal of the Juventus to reinforce an attack too dependent on Paulo’s moods Dybala. Moreover, the Serbian is the absolute priority of the next transfer market in January. The bianconeri are already moving, but for a decisive assault they will have to place a couple: Kulusevski safe, whose valuation is 35 million euros. Then maybe one between Ramsey, with which the resolution is concerned, and Rabiot ended up in Chelsea’s sights.

Many great European clubs like Vlahovic, certainly more ready than Juve to satisfy the requests of Fiorentina from Commisso: at least 60 million euros. Among these the Tottenham of the ex With you And Paratici. If the purple number 9 became impregnable, that is, it went elsewhere Cherubs and associates would return in June to an old (but not too much) goal: Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has been potentially outgoing for some time, with the likely return to the assault of Kane by the Manchester City it would be even more so. The former Palmeiras is due to expire in 2023 and has a net salary of 6 million. The ‘Citizens’ ask for 50-60 million, a figure that Juve would never, ever spend.

The proposal of the company chaired by Andrea Lambs, therefore, it could foresee the exchange with one of the non-untouchable players for Merry, specifically with Rodrigo Bentancur linked to ‘The Old Lady’ until 2024.

Juventus transfer market, return of the flame for Gabriel Jesus: Bentancur on the table

The 24-year-old Uruguayan would be very welcome to Pep Guardiola, for this the proposal could have a positive answer. Let’s not forget that relations between the two clubs are excellent. The exchange would be at par, about 55 million with capital gains annexed.

AR