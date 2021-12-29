Juve U23 hit by Covid: four positive players

TURIN – Coronavirus affects the youth sector of the Juventus , specifically the formations Under 23 and Under 19 . The Juventus club announced that four boys of the Under 23 have contracted the virus, the team of Lamberto Zauli he will return to work on December 30th to prepare for the championship match against Triestina on January 9th. As for the Under 19 team I am two footballers and a staff member to have tested positive at Covid.

The official press release

In the official note, Juventus announces that: “The positivity to Covid-19 of Juventus U23 players Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina has emerged. These people are already observing the foreseen rules. Juventus U23, which will restart its activity on December 30, will apply as always, the protocols in force, in agreement with the Health Authorities. Juventus also announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positive Covid-19 also emerged from two U19 players over to that of a member of the technical staff and all were placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force “.