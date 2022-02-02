Juve Under 23 failed to overtake: it ended 0-0 against Triestina

Juventus Under 23 fails the overtaking operation against Triestina and does not go beyond 0 to 0. The bianconeri start well, trying to impose their game and showing themselves forward with insistence. With the passage of time, however, the quality of the performance decreases and it is the hosts who come out, while not bothering Israel. In the approximately 40 minutes played in numerical superiority, the bianconeri are unable to raise the pace and push on the accelerator; beyond the point gained, this is the negative note of the day.

Triestina-Juventus Under 23: 0-0

Markers:

Triestina (4-3-3): Offered, Rapisarda, Negro, Ligi, Lopez, Giorico, Iotti, Crimi, Trotta (St Clair 52 ‘), Gomez (Litter 79’), De Luca (Procaccio 61 ‘). Available. Martinez, Sarno, Bova, Volta, Petrella, Ala-Myllymaki, Baldi, Calvano. Annex. Bucchi



Juventus Under 23 (4-2-3-1): Israel; Leo, Riccio, Poli, Anzolin; Zuelli (Sekulov 75 ‘), Miretti; Aké (Compagnon 63 ‘), Soule (Leone 63’), Iocolano; Cudrig (Brighenti 75 ‘). Available. Raina, Ratti, Stramaccioni, Barbieri, Boloca, Palumbo. Annex. Zauli

Admonitions: Crimi (T), Leo (J), Brighenti (J), Iotti (T)

Expulsions: Lopez (T)

Referee: Mr. Luca Angelucci of the Foligno section

FINAL WHISTLE

83 & # 39; – Compagnon’s personal action that focuses from the right and frees the left-handed, high ball

76 & # 39; – Anzolin’s dangerous cross in the middle ,offered tows and anticipates the bianconeri forwards

68 & # 39; – Attempt by Miretti on the fly from the edge, good Offeredi to respond and deny him the goal

50 ‘- Elbow from Lopez to Leo: the captain of Triestina is expelled and leaves his team in 10

46 & # 39; – The recovery begins

INTERVAL

40 ‘- TRIESTINE OPPORTUNITY, through ball in the small area, Gomez misses the winning deviation

35 ‘- Personal action by Trotta that sows panic in the Juventus defense, the shot from the edge is, however, blocked

29 & # 39; – Break by Aké who steals the ball and puts in the middle for Cudrig ,Offedi anticipates

19 ‘- Erroraccio di Riccio who gives the ball to the Trieste attack, good Israel to respond

7 ‘- Juve attacks and closes Triestina in their own half; he tries the percussion in the Miretti area but is blocked

1 ‘- Off to the match!