Juve Under 23-Feralpisalò 1-0, report cards: the Aké-Miretti axis is a winner, worries De Winter

After two rounds with a draw and a defeat, Juventus Under 23 returns to win. Zauli’s team beat Feralpisalò 1 to 0 thanks to a goal from Aké well served by Miretti. Good performance by the young bianconeri, who redeem the bad defeat against Pro Vercelli last week. Few opportunities left to the opponents and good management of the ball; Something was missing in the last step, but Zauli has several reasons to smile this afternoon. Here are the match reports:

ISRAEL 7 – A great parade on Guerra and, in general, always flawless when busy

LEO 5.5 – Not very precise in serving his teammates when he comes in support of the offensive maneuver

DE WINTER 6 – A good performance, seasoned with the usual elegance, up to the injury that worries Zauli and Allegri (From 39 ‘ CURLY 6.5 – Enter with the right determination, game of great substance)

POLES 6.5 – Old school performance, flawless marking

ANZOLIN 6.5 – With great punctuality, he often offers a solution when Juventus advance on the opponent’s trocar

ZUELLI 6 – Tidy, without smudges or particular ideas

MIRETTI 6.5 – He does not appear in the squad list of the National Ski Team for the Beijing Olympics, but the slalom in the area that leads him to assist in the first goal could change your mind. In general, however, some burrs in possession

AKE ‘7 – A heavy goal that is part of a golden age. Just a little bit of continuity and balance is missing, between tears that break the opponent’s defense and moments of play where you can’t see it (From 85 ‘ BARBIERI sv)

SOULE ‘6 – Good at being found between the lines and leading the ball, he is too wrong when there is the last pass to be made (From 63 ‘ COMPAGNON 6.5 – Enter with the right attitude and sow chaos in the defense of Feralpisalò. Too bad the wasted opportunities in the goal area)

IOCOLAN 5.5 – He starts well, but goes out with the passage of time, in the end he wastes a golden opportunity (From 85 ‘ SEKULOV sv)

BRIGHENTI 6 – At the beginning of the match he is the most dangerous of his players, then his becomes more a game of sacrifice than as a finalizer (From 63 ‘ CUDRIG 5.5 – Zauli asks him to run 10 km in 30 minutes. We do not know the data, but the performance is not up to the demands of the coach, and wastes a sensational opportunity in the final)

Annex ZAULI 6.5 – Today he is deploying heavy artillery and the result proves him right. An important victory, which redeems Vercelli and raises morale