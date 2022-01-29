Juve Under 23 wins again: Feralpisalò beat 1 to 0

After two rounds with a draw and a defeat, Juventus Under 23 returns to win. Zauli’s team beat Feralpisalò 1 to 0 thanks to a goal from Aké well served by Miretti. Good performance by the young bianconeri, who redeem the bad defeat against Pro Vercelli last week. Few opportunities left to the opponents and good management of the ball; something was missing in the last step, but Zauli has several reasons to smile this afternoon.

THE TABLE

Juventus Under 23-Feralpisalò: 1-0

Markers: (Aké 33 ‘)

Juventus Under 23 (4-2-3-1): Israel; Leo, De Winter (Riccio 39 ‘), Poli, Anzolin; Zuelli, Miretti; Akè (Barbieri 85 ‘), Soulè (Compagnon 63’), Iocolano (Sekulov 85 ‘); Brighenti (Cudrig 63 ‘). Available. Raina, Ratti, Stramaccioni, Leone, De Marino, Palumbo, Boloca. Annex. Zauli



Feralpisalò (4-3-1-2): De Lucia; Bergonzi, Pisano, Bacchetti (Salines 84 ‘), Corrado; Hergheligiu (Castorani 76 ‘), Carraro, Balestrero (Guidetti 46’); Di Molfetta (Miracles 76 ‘); Spagnoli (Luppi 63 ‘), War. Available. Liverani, Porro, Girgi, Corradi, Farabegoli,. Annex. Old.

Admonitions: Pisano (F), Brighenti (J), Bacchetti (F), Guerra (F), Miretti (J)

Expulsions: Guidetti (F) (Once the game is over)

Referee: Mr. Filippo Giaccaglia from Jesi

FINAL WHISTLE

90 ‘- Cudrig face to face with the opposing goalkeeper tries to lob but misses his aim

88 & # 39; – Very occasional for Compagnon, his safe shot is blocked one step away from the door

81 ‘- Luppi’s post to Israel beaten, on the restart first Compagnon and then Iocolano waste the blow of the possible KO

70 ‘- Ball in the middle of Iocolano, shot on the fly by Aké that ends high

55 ‘- Guerra turns and shoots in the Juve area, good Israel to oppose

53 ‘- Ball traveling dangerously in the Juventus area, but Feralpisalò does not find the winning deviation

46 ‘- The second half begins

INTERVAL

33 ‘- GOL JUVE, central percussion by Miretti who pierces the opponent’s defense, ball in the middle perfect for Aké who only has to support the net

28 & # 39; – Continue to attack Juventus without, however, being able to find the way to hurt Feralpisalò

11 & # 39; – Soulé’s stroke in the opponent’s area, wrong bank from Iocolano

2 ‘- Immediately dangerous Brighenti, De Lucia responds present

1 ‘- Off to the match!