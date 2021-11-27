Juve under investigation | The tranquility of Agnelli, the Pjanic-Arthur exchange, the blitz of finance: facts, omissions and risks of the Turin investigation

Less than a month ago, in front of the shareholders meeting at theAllianz Stadium, the president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli he had assured: “Maximum serenity”. “We are respectful of investigations“, He said to dispel the doubts that arose after the news of the investigations by the Supervisory Commission on football clubs (Covisoc), the body of the Figs who oversees the accounts of the clubs, the capital gains, that is, the greatest gains from the sales of soccer players. Very few people were aware of two other investigations in progress: that of the Consob, the authority that supervises companies listed on the stock exchange, and that finance police, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, which sees six people (including Lambs, the deputy Pavel Nedvev and the former sporting director Fabio Paratici) investigated for false accounting.

Step back. A few days beforeshareholders’ meeting of 29 October last one is published news: in a report sent to the public prosecutor’s office Figs, Covisoc denounces the abuse of the capital gains system among the clubs in Serie A and among the transfer market operations that took place between 2019 and 2021 it reported many, 42, carried out by the Juventus. Among these, for example, there was an exchange with Barcelona: in June 2020 the Piedmontese club gave up Miralem Pjanic to the Catalan one, which gave Arthur and two other players. Even then the experts pointed out that the value of the two sportsmen was much higher than the amount paid a few years ago for the purchase and how the deal suited both companies, a way to improve their balance sheets, especially after the season damaged by the Covid. The list also includes some exchanges with Genoa. After the report of its supervisory body, the federal prosecutor’s office launched an investigation, but also the Consob.

The latter emerges from the summary, one of the documents that Juventus published on Wednesday 24 November in view of the capital increase to be decided on Monday. “The company is subject to an inspection by the Consob“To acquire useful documents on” income from players’ registration rights “in the financial statements at 30 June 2020 (equal to 172 million euros, the note specifies) and at 30 June 2021 (43.2 million euros). The decline, we read in financial report 2020/21, is caused above all by the “minors capital gains from definitive transfers of players’ registration rights (€ -135.7 million), partly related to the extremely difficult economic context for the sector due to the pandemic“. In the event that Consob finds documents that are not in line with what was declared in the financial statements, “they could occur negative impacts also significant on the reputation and economic and financial situation of the Issuer and the Group“, Specify in the summary intended for shareholders.

And here, after this discovery, the ordinary justice who, from May until yesterday, worked in secrecy. Closed the week of Piazza Affari (to avoid repercussions on the titles), on Friday afternoon the soldiers of the Nucleo di economic-financial police they went to search the offices of the headquarters in Turin and those in Milan. A month ago Agnelli said he was calm, and previous Italian cases give him the reason. Lots of inquiries, either sports, is penalties, have brought little to nothing, if not a few points of penalty.