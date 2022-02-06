Juve-Verona 1-0 LIVE: Vlahovic immediately scores with a lob, then an encore is missing | First page

The new course. There Juventus by Massimiliano Merry takes the field this evening at 20.45 versus Hellas Verona of the former Igor Tudor, in the postponement of the 24th matchday of Serie A, on stage at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. After two weeks of rest, the bianconeri, returning from 9 useful results in a row in the league (6 wins and 3 draws), return to play, profoundly changed by the transfer market: debut tonight for the two new signings Denis Zakaria and especially Dusan Vlahovic, arrived respectively from Borussia Monchengladbach and Fiorentina, both in the field from 1 ‘: with their arrival, the fourth-place goal, 4 points away, has become unquestionable, as well as the possibility of exploiting the derby to shorten from the first in the standings. But in the face of the insidious Verona, a viaticum for Atalanta and the derby: in the first leg the Scala won 2-1, with a sumptuous Simeone (12 goals against Vlahovic’s 17 but absent due to disqualification tonight), the the goal is to hit the third victory in a row, to remain ninth and hope for Europe.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND –Verona have remained unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches against Juventus (2W, 2N) and could become the first team since Sampdoria in 2013 not to lose for five straight matches against the Bianconeri in the competition. After the 2-1 success in the first leg, Verona could achieve two successes in the same Serie A season against Juventus for the first time in its history: the last team to do so in the competition against the Old Lady was Sampdoria in 2012/13. Juventus have remained unbeaten in all 30 Serie A home games against Verona (25W, 5N): in the history of the top league no team has ever played more home games without ever losing against a single opponent. After the 0-0 against Milan in the last round, Juventus could miss the appointment with the goal in two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since November 2012 (v Lazio and Milan) – moreover the bianconeri did not score fewer than 35 goals after 23 matches this season (34 currently) in the tournament since 1999/2000 (33 on that occasion). After the successes achieved against Sassuolo and Bologna in the last two league games, Verona could win three consecutive Serie A games for the first time since October 2013, when Andrea Mandorlini sat on the yellow and blue bench. Verona have already scored 43 goals in this Serie A, already a record after 23 seasonal matches in the tournament for the yellow and blue – in general in all the previous 30 seasons played in the top flight, in 24 occasions the Venetians had not managed to achieve so many goals at the end of the season. No team has scored more points than Juventus and Verona (seven for both) thanks to goals scored in the last quarter of an hour of the game in this league – in the last 15 minutes of play, however, the yellow and blue have conceded 15 goals, more than any other. formation and triple the Bianconeri. After scoring five goals in his first five Serie A games against Verona with 24 shots, Paulo Dybala was left without goals in the next five against the Gialloblù, despite attempting 27 shots – currently at seven goals, the Argentinian striker he is one step away from doubling the number of goals scored in the entire Serie A last season (four goals). With four goals, Nikola Kalinic is the Croatian player who has scored the most goals against Juventus in Serie A – after the assist v Sassuolo and the goal v Bologna, the Verona forward could take part in a goal for three consecutive appearances in the tournament for the first time from July-August 2020 (three goals with Roma, the last of which against the bianconeri). In Verona Giovanni Simeone will miss due to disqualification, author of 28% of the goals of the Venetians in the current championship (12/43): the yellow and blue have played five matches of this Serie A without the Argentine holder, never managing to find success ( 2N, 3P).

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

Juve (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata.

Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Ceccherini, Gunter, Casale; Depaoli, Ilic, Miguel Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Tameze; Lasagna

