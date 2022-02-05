Juve-Verona, Allegri conference: ‘Vlahovic, Morata and Dybala? Yes if … ‘

The Juve coach on the eve of Verona: “The arrivals of Dusan and Zakaria make us responsible. Inter out of our reach, but the other three … Zaniolo? I don’t like talking about players from other clubs, let’s finish the season and then see “

Two weeks ago, in the last press conference before the break, Massimiliano Allegri closed the transfer question with a dry sentence: “99% of the squad will remain this one”. The remaining 1% brought him Vlahovic and Zakaria and now Juventus can start again with less anxiety in the race towards fourth place. And perhaps he can also aspire to something more, at least this is how Simone Inzaghi thinks, who has reinstated the bianconeri in the race for the tricolor: “Simone says so also out of superstition – comments Allegri -, but we will hardly return to the championship round unless do not faint all those in front of us. Inter are out of our reach, we have to run on the other three, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta, to try and catch them. The objectives do not change, fourth place was the goal to be reached even before the market. It is the decisive part and we no longer have a chance to recover. I’m not interested in coaching the strongest squad in the league, but where we will go. I have a strong team, which improved in January, now we just have to work ”.

APPLY TO THE COMPANY – The market vote does not give it but we understand that it is very high: “The club did an excellent job, two important players have arrived. Vlahovic has scored many goals and he has characteristics that we lacked: with Haaland and Mbappé and among the best around. Zakaria, on the other hand, is good at passing. Their arrival makes each of us more responsible. A club that takes one of the three strongest young strikers on the market deserves only the compliments. Kulusevski and Bentancur, whom I thank, were also optimal choices on an economic level. With the club we were clear about what we had to do, they were good at anticipating the times and gave me and the fans a gift. It is normal that it does not end here, in June there will be another market but now we only have to think about reaching the first four places “.

ZANIOLO AND TRIDENT – That “does not end here” inevitably brings with it the question about Zaniolo, who is insistently approached by Juve: “I don’t like talking about players from other clubs, and then the transfer market has just ended. Let’s finish the season and then let’s see ”. Post-transfer Juventus against Verona could restart from the trident DyMoVla, Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata all together from the start. “The three in front can play or not, but if they all play together they have to run. For sure with the three we will have more quality ahead. Balance must always be kept. We have strengthened the attacking department, but the responsibilities are distributed among everyone and not only Vlahovic’s. We need to calmly improve the percentages of the implementation phase “.

THE DESIRE OF DUSAN – The enthusiasm is fine, as long as it is not counterproductive: “Tomorrow we will play against a team that has had a great championship so far and Juve have not beaten Verona in the last 4 games:” The biggest risk we run tomorrow is going over the top “. Di Vlahovic says that he “has great desire, is smart and intelligent. For him it is a big leap, at Juve there is a different pressure, for his age it is already very high. I was impressed by the desire he has and the fixed thought of wanting to improve “.

ARTHUR PLAY – On Zakaria instead: “I saw him during the week, I tried to get him to play inside midfield, he has a good interception, he can play two or three. McKennie returned today, Cuadrado yesterday but he still has the time zone, they will be available. Danilo and De Sciglio can play on the wards, Alex Sandro is negative but will be available from Monday, Bonucci will be back on the pitch on Thursday ”. Finally Arthur, who tomorrow will replace the suspended Locatelli: “he has room for improvement in game development, I’m happy that he stayed”. The last thought is for Gatti, a purchase for June who will stay at Frosinone until the end of the season: “He is the best defender in Serie B, he has the characteristics to be able to stay at Juventus in the future”.

