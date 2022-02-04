Juve-Verona, here are Tudor’s moves to stop Vlahovic

The challenge with the Juventus approaches and Igor Tudor , one who spent the best years of his football career in Juventus, is studying the traps to play against Massimiliano Merry . The desire would be to repeat the victory of the first leg, that 2-1 signed by Giovanni Simeone that made all the Scala supporters daydream. But so be it. In Turin, with Juventus, Verona has never won in the league so far (the only blitz, in 1963, a 1-0 in the Italian Cup with a goal by Giorgio Maioli), Simeone will not be there on Sunday due to disqualification and only in the last tournament, with a daring 1-1, Verona managed to bring home something after seasons of only defeats. Hence, a useful result, whatever it is, becomes important for Tudor , which intends to continue its march towards the ranking area that is worth Europe, especially after the excellent January that saw the yellow and blue absolute protagonists, with three victories and one (sensational) internal defeat with the Salerno .

Tudor’s choices

To be able to take home points from the away match in Turin, Tudor intends to rely on his proven rearguard, with the trio Casale-Gunter-Ceccherini called once again to prove solidity and endurance, especially on the day of Dusan’s Juventus debut Vlahovic. The first doubts for Tudor could arise in midfield, where Lazetic and Faraoni will be the masters of the bands as usual, but there will be a lot of dancing in the middle. So who to put alongside the expert Veloso? Tameze (slightly favorite) and the young Ilic contend for the shirt. The attack remains, capable so far of hitting the mark 43 times, putting Simeone on the shields with 12 centers, but also Caprari And Barak, the two attacking midfielders. Both will play as protagonists on Sunday at the Allianz. In front of them there will almost certainly be Kalinic, with Lasagna ready to take over from the race in progress. Kalinic, in Turin, has already scored the Bianconeri with the Roma shirt. It was Sarri’s Juve, he will try to repeat himself against Allegri’s.