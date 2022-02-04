Juve Verona, training news on Vlahovic and Zakaria

Transfer market

Vlahovic and 7, the other “heavy” legacies

Vlahovic takes 7 and says: ‘No particular reason, it was the closest to 9’. But also the former issue of CR7. The young Lazetic takes the 22 to Milan and Kakà encourages him: ‘What a number, but no pressure’. From the legendary 7 of United to the first number 10 at Barça after Messi. Who are the other ‘heirs’ of the sweaters that have entered the myth? THE MOST EXPENSIVE JANUARY SHOTS IN EUROPE

VLAHOVIC-JUVE AND THE NUMBER 7 JERSEY – DV7, the hashtag with which the bianconeri presented the new hit of the winter transfer market. The number chosen is the one left free for six months by Cristiano Ronaldo, even if the Serbian clarified: “It does not represent anything for me, there is no particular reason – it was his words at the press conference -. All the numbers in the Juve are very important. I chose it because it was closer to 9“.

LAZETIC AND THE 22 OF MILAN – The new shot at the Rossoneri’s home looks to the future: talented former Red Star born in 2004. For him, the shirt is number 22, once owned by Kakà. “None pressure“- to tell him it is the former Rossonero himself on Instagram. And Marko thanks. Not the only cases of heavy “inheritance” …