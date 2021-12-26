Juve, via Arthur. Ramsey knot, then Zakaria

TURIN – Selling, selling, selling very strongly. Even just on loan for six months or a year and a half, as long as you find a club willing to take on important engagements for players who would free up a place also from the point of view of the Champions list. Take the Brazilian Arthur, who does not have a very heavy salary – around 5 million net plus bonuses – but who, beyond the last two consecutive games played as a starter, is not an untouchable for Allegri. Therefore his entourage immediately activated to find an ideal accommodation for the former Barcelona who looks to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as a goal not to be missed.

Arthur is likely to move on loan, the same solution that as a last resort would also be adopted for Ramsey. Juventus would gladly avoid paying the 8 million net salary, bonuses included, to the Welshman linked to the club until 2023. The problem is that with the agent there is no agreement on the termination of the contract. As for the possible destinations of the two Juventus players on the landing list, there is a hypothesis on Arthur Seville and with polls from the Premier League to be explored, while on the former Arsenal we can hope for Newcastle. Only after giving in, could Continassa attempt the offensive for Zakaria, who is about to free himself from Borussia Mönchengladbach.