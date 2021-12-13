Juve-Villarreal, opponent’s card: Emery’s Submarine

Before the repetition of the Champions League draws, Juve had picked Sporting Lisbon, after 15 here is the Villarreal from the urn of Nyon and perhaps it did not go better. The Spaniards are a cup team, that is, used to playing in Europe, not surprisingly they won the last edition of the Europa League against Manchester United in the final. In short, he is a complicated, experienced and strong opponent, as demonstrated by the last victory at Atalanta, aimed at 3-0 already in the first half. Allegri will have to carefully study strengths and weaknesses to try and sink the “Yellow Submarine”.

The seasonal journey

The fact that Villarreal is a cup team can also be explained by looking at the path they have made up to now between the championship and the Champions League: in Liga he is 13th, only 19 points and very far from a Uefa position for next season (even if he has to recover a match); we know the European path instead, he beat Young Boys both times, lost the matches with Manchester United and drew and won those against Atalanta, winning the round of 16. Villarreal is a team that exalts itself in decisive matches and embodies it in this thickness of his coach, Unai Emery.

The coach and the module

Emery has been at Villarreal since summer 2020 after his experience at Arsenal, he brings with him a remarkable European palmarès: he has won the Europa League four times, three in a row with Sevilla from 2013 to 2016 and the last one with the Villarreal last season. He’s a back four coach, that’s how he’s making his team play, alternating between 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 according to the requirements.

The stars

The Villarreal squad is made up of experienced players who raise the average age of the team. An old acquaintance from our league stands out, Raul Albiol, formerly of Naples and also Emery’s defensive column. Coquelin, Iborra, Parejo, Trigueros and Capoue make up an excellent midfield, embellished with fast and quality winger, above all Arnaut Danjuma (top scorer of the team this season with 9 goals) and Yeremi Pino. In attack, the consolidated couple is the one made up of Gerard Moreno, with 5 goals between all competitions but last year capable of scoring 30 goals between cups and Liga, and Boulaye Dia. Villarreal’s strength is also that of find the way of the goal with more players.