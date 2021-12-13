Juve, Villarreal under x-rays: an unprecedented challenge, the Emery effect and the talent of Pino | First page

Second round and second draw all in all lucky for Juventus. Against Villarreal comes an unprecedented challenge at least in official matches, averted the bogeys Atletico Madrid and Psg but it will still be a real match against a team led by those who know how to get to the bottom of Europe. All in all, it was worse for Sporting Lisbon as they went from having to face Juve to Manchester City.

TYPICAL TRAINING – There is a lot of Unay Emery in this Villarreal, here he brought everything that has always made him one of the most practical coaches on a European level until he became the Europa League coach. There is no shortage of rotations and alternatives, in the ideal 4-4-2 with strong offensive wings, a Villarreal could be drawn with Rulli in goal, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres and Pedraza in defense, Pino, Parejo, Capoue and Moi Gomez in midfield and the d ‘ attack formed by Gerard Moreno-Danjuma (with the expert Pao Alcacer and Trigueros first alternatives in front).

THE STAR – He was absent in the last match with Atalanta, but having to choose a talent in the Emery gang, Yeremi Pino remains perhaps the most interesting of this season. Young, very young, at 19 but also already capable of earning a place in the courageous Spain of Luis Enrique’s perspective. He has just renewed his contract, now the deadline is even postponed to June 30, 2027, Transfermarkt values ​​him 30 million but to snatch him from Villarreal it would take perhaps double. Although there are two other men in the transfer market at the moment: Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno.

THE PATH – The last team ever to qualify, as is known, due to the postponement due to snow that had the Atalanta-Villarreal match. The match then smiled at the Spaniards, who were able to conquer Bergamo 3-2 despite an overwhelming final match by the Gasperini troops. But Villarreal did just what they had to do to finish second, beating Young Boys home and away on matchday three and four (4-1 in Switzerland, 2-0 at home) and getting 4 points against Atalanta also considering the 2-2 of the debut within the friendly walls: 10 points were enough despite the knockouts with United between the first leg (2-1 at Old Trafford) and back (0-2 at home).

PREVIOUS – Only one precedent, in a friendly, between Juventus and Villarreal. In 2009, on the occasion of the Andrea Fortunato Memorial, at Arechi it was the Spaniards who won 4-1 with a big name scoreboard like the one stamped by Santi Cazorla, Nilmar and Robert Pires (twice), by Amauri the goal of the black and white flag.