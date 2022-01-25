Juve-Vlahovic, agreement reached with Fiorentina: the figures

The closing of the deal is now one step away: Dusan Vlahovic will be a Juventus player very soon. The negotiation with Fiorentina, which went live yesterday, immediately brought good results: between the two clubs there would already be a general agreement on the evaluation of the player. The Bianconeri’s proposal of 67 million plus bonuses (for a total of over 70 million) was accepted by the purple club. The transfer formula remains to be defined, but by now there seem to be no more obstacles to changing shirts. The will of the player was decisive, who rejected the English proposals because he only wanted Juventus. A deal that should have been done in June, but that the bianconeri have decided to anticipate in order to secure the Champions League and to give a strong signal to their opponents also for the future. For the Serbian striker, who has already scored 17 goals in Serie A this season, a five-year deal worth around 7 million euros per season is ready.