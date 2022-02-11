Juve, Vlahovic aims Tevez. And he has already placed two braces on Gasperini

TURIN – After victory against Sassuolo in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, the Juve prepares for the next championship match. The bianconeri are engaged on the field of Atalanta In the 25th round of Serie A , in an important direct clash for the qualification for the next Champions League. The match between Atalanta and Juve is scheduled for Sunday at 20.45 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Here are the most interesting numbers, statistics and curiosities of the championship match between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri: Vlahovic for example, will cross the milestone of 100 appearances in A.

Juventus have not lost in 10 Serie A matches : his best streak from 12 between September and December 2020; the last defeat of the bianconeri dates back to the first leg against Atalanta, at the end of November.

After the 1-2 defeat against Cagliari, Atalanta could lose two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since October 2020while two consecutive home defeats have not come since November 2019 (on that occasion against Cagliari and Juventus).

Juventus have kept a clean sheet in the last three championship matchesor; the bianconeri have not recorded a longer streak of games without collecting goals in Serie A since December 2018 (six in a row in the first Allegri management).

