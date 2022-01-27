Juve, Vlahovic and the idea of ​​the number 7 shirt after Cristiano Ronaldo

TURIN – (…) The countdown is now over. More or less day, Vlahovic will begin the adventure with the Juventus soon. The Serbian strongly wanted the black and white shirt, so much so that he replied “no, thanks” to the rich advances of Tottenham, Arsenal And Newcastleand can’t wait to make himself available to Massimiliano Merry to fill that void of goals created with the summer return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United. Vlahovic cannot be CR7 – even just for a matter of age and career – but he has shown that he has shots, mentality and broad shoulders to be able to collect the legacy at the center of the Juventus attack. Dusan is young, but for sure he is the best bomber in the 2000 class after Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. The former Partizan Belgrade, just like the Norwegian, still has ample room for improvement: however, it already represents a certainty, even at a character level. Just think of the 20 goals scored in this first part of the season between the championship (17) and the Italian Cup (3) in a contractual and environmental situation that is anything but simple. All reasons that led Juventus to the lunge with the hope of transforming the famous prophecy of 2018 by president Andrea Agnelli into reality: «We would like to take the next Cristiano Ronaldo at 25 “. Vlahovic is about to turn 22. E in the Bianconeri circles the possibility of entrusting him with the number 7 jersey is not a priori until last August on the shoulders of coach 101 goals. It is a fascinating idea, not yet a certainty. It will depend on many things and also on Alvaro Morata, whose future is still in the balance. In case of goodbye of the Spanish, Dusan would gladly take – and immediately – his favorite number: 9. Otherwise, look at 7: CR7 to DV7.