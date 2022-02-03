Juve, Vlahovic and Zakaria towards the debut with Verona

Tudor’s Verona is in the sights of Juve, to resume the season in the best possible way after the fiery break due to the transfer market. A group still lacking the South Americans involved in the national team (and who will return to Continassa from tomorrow), Allegri has in any case been able to work these days with almost all the owners. The new arrivals immediately made themselves available, a possible debut in the black and white jersey in the next postponement of the Allianz Stadium for both Vlahovic and Zakaria. The presence of the Swiss midfielder could be the natural consequence of a three-way median.

TOWARDS VERONA

The disqualification of Locatelli opens spaces in the middle of the field, and therefore the newcomer could make up the department together with Arthur and Rabiot. It is easier to imagine the Serbian striker from the first minute, also because (unlike his teammate) he will not need a period of acquaintance with Italian football. And who better than Morata could support him forward to give life immediately to one of the most interesting couples of Serie A, without forgetting the fantasy of Dybala (already in a group from today) who could be decisive in many circumstances from now to the end of the season. In defense we go towards the presence of Danilo from the first minute, opposed to De Sciglio who – in the absence of Alex Sandro, positive at Covid – appears to have an advantage over Pellegrini. Bonucci, De Ligt and Chiellini are still ready to close the gates to one of the most dangerous attack departments in recent months.