Juve: Vlahovic, Covid and the quarantine violated. Pm asks for archiving

The Florence prosecutor Giovanni Solinas would have asked for the filing of the investigation into the former viola striker Dusan Vlahovic opened following his trip to Turin last January, to undergo medical examinations with Juventus: according to what was reported by the Florentine ASL, the player , being positive at the time, it would have violated the quarantine. He brings it back today The nation explaining that the prosecutor would have asked for archiving having been ascertained that when the attacker left the house in Florence the ASL had not yet officially placed him in quarantine. And a positive swab alone is not sufficient to determine, according to the magistrate, “the prohibition of mobility whose violation is criminally relevant”.