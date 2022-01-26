Juve, Vlahovic effect on Dybala and Morata: all scenarios

TURIN – The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic will inevitably bring with it, between January and June, other news in the Juventus attack. The one who, with 34 goals scored, is only the eleventh strongest in the championship of A league , but who cannot afford to get by like this, in the middle of the table. The Serbian will bring goals and hunger at will, but beware of the fate of those who leave him the place on a permanent basis, sooner or later. Yep, the 9 of Alvaro Morata will soon be a memory for the Spanish and the number is likely to touch al giant of Belgrade when the ex real Madrid the second experience of his life in black and white will end. At the most it will happen in June when, at the gong of two years spent on loan at a total cost of 20 million, the boy will return to Atletico Madrid who holds his card and who will not collect the 35 million agreed at the time with the Juve for the ransom. But watch out for the possible evolutions of the winter market: six days of fire await us.

Morata, the evolution of the winter market

Xavi, in fact, it remains the very first sponsor of an operation whose contours will necessarily have to be re-discussed between Barcelona and the people of Madrid. For sure, unless Diego Simeone risk the place, Morata with i Colchoneros has closed for a while and not since yesterday is waiting for news from Catalonia with some anxiety. Alvaro is well aware of the interest of the blaugrana pushed by the current coach and while aware of the fact that for the summer the Boat is planning a top shot for the attack, he insists on informing himself about how much his landing on the planet Barcelona is really possible these days. The reassurances of Massimiliano Allegri they count a lot for him, but it is clear that the definitive acceleration for the early purchase of Vlahovic has changed the cards, so much so that the Spaniard immediately spoke with the Juventus managers to clarify his situation. One of the variables that can most strongly influence the success of the marriage Morata-Barça however, it concerns the situation in which the club finds itself Joan Laporta: you need to get cash and quickly, while at the moment the Blaugrana priority is the purchase of a left-back, a much more open role than the attack. So it happens that if Alvaro on the one hand expects to play in Barça from 1 February, on the other hand he could remain at Juve for a matter of timing and strategy adopted by Laporta (see the speeches on the full-back). Vlahovic could be official within 48 hours, Would Morata at that point have time to move with all the completed paperwork? The doubt remains.

