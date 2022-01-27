Juve-Vlahovic, here’s what’s missing: the truth between Fiorentina, Ristic and the visits | First page

The triangle of the moment is one and only one: Juve-Vlahovic-Fiorentina. Because the negotiation proceeds relentlessly, on the double front: that between the clubs, that between the Juventus management and the player’s entourageAnd. The negotiation proceeds even if the agreement is there, total or almost, by now we have gone too far and too quickly to think we can go back. It is therefore only a matter of time before we see Vlahovic become a Juventus playerat the end of one of the most sensational operations in the history of the Italian transfer market and not just the winter one. Something is therefore missing, specifically three things. The first is a negative swab, what Vlahovic is waiting for to interrupt the home isolation to which he has been subjected since Saturday, days in which Fiorentina communicated two positivity in the team group without revealing their identity: one of the players involved should really be Dusan, who is waiting to become negativized and then proceed to Turin, carry out medical examinations and all the necessary rituals. The “day x” at Juve they hope will arrive by Saturday, but you can’t particularly plan, if anything you have to wait: if the negative buffer does not arrive by the 31st, the transfer will not skip in any case.

JUVE-FIORENTINA – Then there are the last details on the Juventus-Fiorentina axis. The negotiation between Joe Barone and Maurizio Arrivabene has reached the last corners, but after the shots of the last few days, now we are proceeding one centimeter at a time. The overall operation is 75 million between the fixed part and the bonus, from Florentine circles it is whispered that they can even reach up to 80. Si still works on the definition of the bonuses themselves, especially on the payment method: the viola want everything immediately or almost, Juve works to obtain an installment as large as possible, finding yourself halfway between two and four years of delay is not as simple as it seems.

JUVE-RISTIC – Then there is the Darko Ristic factor which continues to be particularly decisive, even delicate. The Serbian agent was still stuck in Belgrade today, not a problem because the contacts are continuous even at a distance and strengthened by his collaborators based in Italy. But noIn the past few hours there have been moments of tension, we are still working to try to lower the demands of Vlahovic’s entourage as regards commissions. Of 18 million the request, having anticipated the operation and accepted in all or almost all the conditions of Rocco Commisso, Juve expects to be able to lower this share as much as possible: it is and maybe there is a fight but the white smoke will come in any case. Back now, there is no going back: Vlahovic will be Juve’s new center forward. Even if something is still missing.