Juve, Vlahovic or Witsel: but who leaves?

Mister 25 goals in 2021 only struck three goals yesterday, he exulted with anger and now he is thinking about his next job while the market is increasingly hot around him. With many greetings to those who wanted to send him to the stands, Dusan Vlahovic he does not stop doing his job very well and even if the future will have a different flavor, he will give everything for Fiorentina perhaps leaving it in a position overlooking theEurope. A very fragile goal, however, if January is the month of departure. The purple bomber tries not to think about it, his agents are at work and there Juventus is among those who aim for an almost immediate restyling. Considering the obvious difficulties facing the Juventus attack, it would be necessary. But to ensure that Vlahovic leaves Florence for Turin in the footsteps of what Federico has done Bernardeschi and Federico church, they have to cross and hug a couple of situations. The first: Fiorentina would ask for around 60 million for the Serbian card and Juventus could only pay them in several installments, but would the Viola be willing to accept such a payment formula?