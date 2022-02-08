Juve, Vlahovic the anti Ronaldo: the secrets of his first steps in Turin

Relentless on the pitch, humble outside, at ease with his teammates, already immersed in the Juventus mentality: Dusan’s first steps in Turin are gigantic

The boy who scores more than Haaland and Mbappé and who is second only to Lewandowski in Europe when he takes off his shoes and shin guards is in the mood for normality and the pampering of his family. After making the stadium and all Juventus fans happy, Sunday night Dusan Vlahovic gave a special moment to the young and old guests of the J Hotel.

Low profile – In shorts and a T-shirt he joined his mother Sladjana (the woman who prophesied to Pantaleo Corvino when he bought him at Fiorentina: “You are getting the new Batistuta”), father Milos and his younger sister Andjela in a secluded corner of the restaurant of the Juventus hotel – where the Serbian has been staying since he moved to Turin waiting to find a home – to enjoy the post-debut with them. His arrival, however, did not escape those present in the room, especially the children who began to wander around him. Dusan did not let himself be begged, he signed shirts, smiled and thanked for the compliments, he posed with everyone. Low profile, humility and antidivo attitudes: this is what also struck his teammates in the locker room, all pleasantly surprised by the first impact of DV7. The number is not deceiving: Dusan does not feel he is the successor of Cristiano Ronaldo and has no intention of emulating him, starting with his Turin home, which will not be the one in the pre-hill vacated in August by the Portuguese and a few days ago by Ramsey.

Top performance – The numbers, however, tell of a player who travels at the speed of the big names in Europe. Just look at the ranking of goals scored in the top 5 European leagues to discover that Lewandowski is more prolific than him, 24 goals in the Bundesliga, 6 more than Vlahovic, who is second together with Immobile and Schick. Haaland is sixth (16), Mbappé is even out of the top 10 (11 like Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez). Dusan scores every 108 minutes in the league, almost one goal per game, and is already one step away from his Serie A record, the 21 goals scored last season.

Juventus DNA – “Juve have taken on one of the strongest strikers in the world, a player who can have a wonderful career. I’m happy because he also knows how to play with his teammates ”, praised Alvaro Morata, who on Sunday next to DV7 showed one of his best performances of the season. Vlahovic is as arrogant in front of goal as he is respectful of history, roles and hierarchies. Sunday after the goal he made his tongue like Del Piero (who commented on social media: “You learn quickly”), the Federico Chiesa-style crash at the European Championship and finally the Dybala Mask to thank Joya for her precious assist. It is true, he learns quickly and above all he never tires of being on the benches of the football university, he also takes his work home when the day ends. If there is anything in which he truly remembers Ronaldo, it is because of the obsessive attention to detail, because they are the ones that make the difference. He has the wickedness of Tevez, the stubbornness of Mandzukic and the maturity of De Ligt.

Raise the bar – “In the fight he exalts himself, but he must improve in the cleanliness of the game as well as unmark himself with the right”, prodded Allegri, who with the youngsters usually alternates strokes and punches: after having said that with Haaland and Mbappé he is among the best in the his role, here is the first invitation to demand more and more from himself, the only way to raise the level. Mbappé is faster, Haaland and Vlahovic are more finalizers: the Norwegian is the same age as Dusan and with Borussia Dortmund in the league he has a higher scoring average than the new Juventus player (one goal every 71 minutes). DV7, however, is the only one of the three who has not yet tasted the Champions League: he has chosen Juventus for that too, to compete with the best and push himself as high as possible. Those who know him well say that when he is the center of attention he manages to give the best of himself. Well, at Juventus he immediately took center stage, despite having more experienced and titled players around him. The boy who at 16 told his friends that one day he would play for Juventus has realized a dream, but he has a thousand others in his drawer, which for now he only shares with his inseparable family.

February 8, 2022

