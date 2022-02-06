Juve, Vlahovic’s first could be with Dybala and Morata: what’s behind the idea of ​​Allegri’s stellar trident | First page

A little by choice, a little by force. But the chances that Juve-Verona will not be Dusan Vlahovic’s first time in Juventus are concrete. The match on Sunday evening, in fact, could even be that of Juve with the heavy trident, in terms of names and not of tonnage: Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata before experiencing an eternal ballot for those who will have to support the Serbian are on this occasion ready to play both together with Dusan. A little by choice, because in recent days Max Allegri has tried everything that needed to be tried in order to be ready against a team like Verona, which scores a lot and concedes the same, often imposing high rhythms. By asking everyone to sacrifice themselves, because only in this way can those balances be preserved that Allegri will never give up, in word and in deed. This trident is in fact an absolute first time at the first possible opportunity, but also an option that if confirmed will be the result of the emergency above all. BY FORCE – With the three stars up front, then there will be a midfield made up of Zakaria, Arthur and Rabiot in support, with Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini and De Sciglio in defense. And all this because there will be no natural options to outline that 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 that has been in Allegri’s plans since it materialized, they are in fact out: Federico still out due to muscular fatigue Bernardeschireturned only Saturday to Continassa instead Weston McKennie after the tour de force in extreme conditions with Team USA, so was Juan Cuadrado when he arrived on Friday he looked more tired than usual. So if not even one between McKennie and Cuadrado were to be able to play the starter, the trident remained the only viable solution in view of the match with Verona. And if all goes well, he who knows that Allegri will not be able to rediscover himself unscrupulous also by choice, not only by force.