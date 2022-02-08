“Juve want to win everything. Allegri and Pirlo? Here’s the difference “

In the end, he made the choice and he was also right, given that in 2020 he was named American footballer of the year. Weston McKennie revealed his past as an American football player to ‘1 vs 1’, the new format signed by Dazn, from Wednesday on the platform. “I played it for a while when I returned to the US from Germany. Then at one point the doctors told me I had the knees of a 30 year old when I was only eleven. I said to my mom, ‘I don’t know which of the two sports to choose’ and she replied, ‘Weston, how much do you like football?’ ‘I like it 99.9%’ What about football? ‘ ‘At 99.8%’. ‘Here, then you made your choice.’ It all started like this. It has been the right decision so far, I will never know what would have happened if I had continued with football“, explained the midfielder of Juve. “Sometimes I think about it, I wonder if I would ever become a professional player. I think so, because I am a person who when he dedicates time and energy to one thing, gives everything to achieve the goal“.