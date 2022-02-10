“Juve wanted me, but I preferred Sevilla”

SEVILLE (Spain) – Anthony Martial could have been part of the park forwards available to Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus. It is the same former Manchester United, passed to Seville at the end of the winter transfer market sessionto declare it in an interview with Diario de Sevilla, in which he talked about the intrigue that saw him protagonist one step away from the gong. The 26-year-old Frenchman confirmed rumors that they had him approached to Juventusadmitting that the Juventus club “treated my purchase, it’s truebut speaking to my agent I told him that I would prefer Sevilla, it was the best option for me and for the family. Barcelona also spoke to my agent. But as I said, I spoke to my agent and told him that my priority was Sevilla. When I say something to someone, I don’t change. I respect my word“.
Martial: “Here’s how Monchi convinced me”
“How did Monchi convince me? For me it was the right decision because I knew I was going to play and for me playing was the most important thing. Other big clubs tried to convince me, but I preferred to come to Sevilla because I knew Sevilla were a great club, a family club. For me it was the right decision“. On the possibility of convince Didier Deschampsformer Juventus midfielder and coach and current coach of France, to bring him to World Cup in Qatar: “It is one of my goals. I want to do it because last time I didn’t go to the World Cup and France won it. So I will try my best to be there this time“concludes Anthony Martial.