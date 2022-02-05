“Juve wants to keep Morata, they will ask for a discount from Atletico”

The engagement of Dusan Vlahovic seemed to have permanently closed the doors of the Juventus for Alvaro Moratabut now, second Mundo Deportivothe same Juventus club could ask for a discount toAtletico Madrid to redeem the player. Merry, in fact, he would like to keep it and would have already expressed his intentions both to the player and to the management. Recall, in fact, that the Spanish has returned to Turin in the summer 2020 with the formula of two-year loan with redemption right set at 35 million euros. There Juventus he would hope to persuade the colchoneros to lower their demands. The idea would be to not spend more than € 20 million for the ransom of the ex real Madrid.