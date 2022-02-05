“Juve wants to keep Morata, they will ask for a discount from Atletico”

The engagement of Dusan Vlahovic seemed to have permanently closed the doors of the Juventus for Alvaro Moratabut now, second Mundo Deportivothe same Juventus club could ask for a discount toAtletico Madrid to redeem the player. Merry, in fact, he would like to keep it and would have already expressed his intentions both to the player and to the management. Recall, in fact, that the Spanish has returned to Turin in the summer 2020 with the formula of two-year loan with redemption right set at 35 million euros. There Juventus he would hope to persuade the colchoneros to lower their demands. The idea would be to not spend more than € 20 million for the ransom of the ex real Madrid.
In January he was close to Barcelona
The former striker Chelsea he seemed on the point of leaving the bianconeri already in this winter transfer session with destination Barcelona. Xavi wanted it, but theAthletic he had no intention of reinforcing a direct competitor and therefore the Blaugrana bought Aubameyang. There seems to have also been an interest in him Tottenham And Newcastlebut in the end the player remained in the capital of Piedmont. The loan of him to the Juventus expires in June and if there is no ransom it will return to the court of Simeonewho will then have to decide whether to keep it or sell it.