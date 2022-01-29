Juve, what a blow Vlahovic! The background of the sensational negotiation

Compactness. And money of course. But if the latter are the essential ingredient of any high-level negotiation, the compactness between the ownership, the presidency and the management of the Juventus featured the hottest January market deal: Dusan Vlahovic . Unity of purpose was a key element, because when dealing with such an important investment it is necessary that everyone takes their share of responsibility, just as everyone must put their share of experience and skills. The management of Juventus is substantially new. It is true that Maurizio Arrivabene , CEO, has been a member of the Board of Directors for a long time, as has Federico Cherubs , Juventus director, has been in the company since the early years of management Marotta , but they both changed jobs in the summer and found themselves teaming up and finding an understanding. Paradoxically it was the difficulties that accelerated the amalgam.

From storms to the Vlahovic affair

Within a few months, Juventus went through a series of storms, from the farewell of Ronaldo and the investigation into capital gains, from the start of a disastrous championship to chance Dybala: definitely the most convincing stress test that a new management team could face. And so when the market opportunity presented itself, there was no hesitation and everyone moved in a coordinated way. It’s safe. Because to spend 70 million euros (plus 10 million bonuses) in this context you need steady wrists and a cool head.

