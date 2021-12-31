Juve will not redeem him! The truth about Depay and between the two clubs… ”- SOS Fanta

Alvaro Morata could leave the Juventus in the January market. Thus spoke Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports on his website: “Morata and Juventus, another goodbye? In the last few hours this possibility is taking shape, due to the interest of the Barcelona by Xavi for the number 9 of Allegri. A negotiation, for now only embryonic, which should also involve theAtletico Madrid, holder of the Spanish card. Barcelona are looking for a striker, a number 9, and he’s trying hard for Alvaro Morata. The Spanish player, currently on loan to Juventus, however, is owned by Atletico Madrid, which will therefore inevitably have a role in any speech that may arise. For Morata Atletico ask that Barcelona take charge of the loan until the end of the season, adding the obligation to redeem at the end of the year, for a figure of around 35 million. However, the Blaugrana do not seem willing, in the current state of things, to accept this solution: the clubs will continue to negotiate.

Juve, however, to let Morata go they need a substitute, and Barcelona offered Depay. A track, the one relating to the Dutchman, which still does not heat up: also due to the recent injury, Juventus does not seem willing to accept the “counterpart”. In any case, what pushes Morata towards Barcelona is that Xavi wants to bet on him, as owner. Not only: the player is well aware that Juve will not redeem him in June, so if he finds a good solution already in January, he intends to consider it and not let it slip away. Morata’s agent is working to understand the negotiation margins “.

