Juve, with Arrivabene must come to terms: his law also against Raiola and De Ligt | First page

Maurizio Arrivabene can truly be the symbol of change at Juve. A renewal that maybe not everyone will like, inside and outside the Continassa. Man of trust of the owners, after years on the board of the Juventus club, the appointment as CEO is a step that will have to bring a different rigor than in recent seasons. In short, Arrivabene has to make up for it. Definitely on budget, beyond the fact that the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has started on the capital gains case and on everything related to the operations of the last three years. But also within the team: market devoted to rejuvenating and reducing expenses without any gamble or pindaric flight, strict and equal rules for everyone for anyone who works and plays in Juve. Hence also the latest declarations, heavy as boulders, which arrive straight to a target usually friendly in these parts: Mino Raiola. CASE DE LIGT – Asked about the renewal of Paulo Dybala, Arrivabene then extended the speech to Matthijs de Ligt taking the opportunity of the pre-match interview on Dazn to have his say after Raiola’s latest statements, however never mentioned: “I’m used to generally speaking very, very clearly. Nowadays, the attachment to the shirt by many players is a little less than the attachment they have for their agents. Having said that, Dybala is Juventus number 10, de Ligt is a great defender, they have to do their job, as we will do ours, when the time comes we will talk, but relations are serene. It’s easy to talk about attachment to the shirt, it’s more difficult to demonstrate it on the pitch. And we want the boys to show it on the pitch ”. Considering a now armored renewal with Dybala and his reliance on an occasional agent like the family friend Jorge Antun, it is inevitable to read these words as a direct reference to the same De Ligt-Raiola axis. On the Dutch central defender, Juve is ready to build the defense and team of the future, the current agreement is an absolute top player (8 million net + 4 bonuses) and is the son of a football that no longer exists in economic terms, the club has yet to finish paying him to Ajax in the next two years. Arriving just halfway along the path foreseen by the contract, Raiola’s words were not appreciated at all, bringing up De Ligt himself who outlined a very close future that sees him very far from Juve. but the club will not want to lose an advantage in the transfer market should some club really knock on the door for the former Ajax captain. So Arrivabene put the record straight, Juve comes first of all, before the players and certainly before the prosecutors. Or at least it should be so and so the new rigid course predicts. He is here for this, to make up for it. Everyone.