Juve, with Cagliari Allegri chases Capello and Morata his primacy

TURIN – Juventus, after beating Bologna, will try to get the second consecutive success against Cagliari. The Sardinians are in the middle of the relegation zone and returning from the heavy knockout, 4-0, against Udinese. The precedents between the two teams smile at the bianconeri who have won nine of the last ten Serie A matches against the rossoblùs. The last success of the Sardinians against the bianconeri dates back to July 2020 when Cagliari, then led by Walter Zenga, won 2-0 but the bianconeri had already mathematically won the Scudetto. Juventus have also won their last five home games against Cagliari in the league, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one. The bianconeri have scored in all of their last 22 home games against the rossoblù in Serie A. Cagliari have only won one game so far in the league. The last team to avoid relegation after scoring less than two wins after their first 18 Serie A games of the season was Bologna in 1978/79. Juventus also recorded a negative record as they will close 2021 with at least 10 defeats in Serie A. In the 21st century, only on one other occasion did the bianconeri collect at least as many knockouts in a calendar year in the competition: 12, in 2010. Furthermore, Juventus conceded 42 goals in 2021, only in 2010 they conceded more (52).