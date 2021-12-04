“Juve with many under 23s. Pellegrini and Kulusevski will play”

TURIN – “The match tomorrow? We have to go back to winning, also because we have already lost 3 at home, against a Genoa that comes from three defeats and a draw, with the new coach Shevchenko, who is very good despite being young, and has achieved excellent results with Ukraine. Then in all my years at Juve, with Genoa it has always been tough . It is a very important match, to be won“. The Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke at the press conference on the eve of Juventus-Genoa, a match valid for the 16th day of the championship and scheduled for tomorrow at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Merry on Pellegrini and Kulusevski

“Pilgrims and Kulusevski should play. I’ll decide tomorrow morning. That of Salerno was a good match, with many under 23s on the field and this confirms the work of the club. Then there are those who have more experience and at the moment someone needs to rest, because they have played so many games. Then on Wednesday we will have the last match of the Champions League group, so three very important league matches. Now it is important to recover those who have played the most. Filotti? We haven’t done any yet, there is always a first time … We played well with Salernitana, but it must be the basis of what we will do from tomorrow to June. Now let’s think about Genoa, because we have already fenced three times at home and we cannot afford to do it again. We have to play seriously and with technique“.

Merry on Locatelli, De Sciglio, McKennie and Ramsey

“Locatelli? He’s still standing, so he’ll play tomorrow, then we’ll see when he can recover. The problem is usually the mental energies, which when they are lacking also cause the physical ones to be lacking, but at this moment Manuel is quite well. De Sciglio? He is McKennie, next week, they should be back with the team. Ramsey? It is still on the edge of the field and is not available“.

Merry on Rabiot, Morata, Kean, Arthur and Bernardeschi

“Rabiot with France he plays in the two midfielders and at the moment he plays better there than from the mid-wing. Morata he played well, but tomorrow I will decide whether to let him play or Kean. I’m happy with both of them. Arthur from the 1 ‘? In midfield I only decided Locatelli, for the other two I have to see. Of Arthur but I am very happy, because he is committed, I work well and when he was called into question he responded in the best possible way. Bernardeschi? Is fine. He played well, although in the last two training sessions he did a little worse …“.

Cheerful about too many injuries

“Too many injuries in the Covid era? I believe that in these almost two years since the outbreak of the pandemic, even though I was not inside, a lot has changed. The championship was stopped, then many games were concentrated in periods in which the players were used to rest. Then the national teams compressed the calendar even more. I think too much has been played, even if there are the competent bodies that decide these things, respecting both the spectacle and the good of the players. To find a solution, and they will surely find it because there are very good men, they have to sit at a table and look for some tricks.“.

Allegri on the capital gains investigation

“The seriousness within Juve is total. The most important thing would be to make a row of victories. The investigations? Juve makes continuous communications with which they explain the situation, we are very calm and think about working and make up ground in the league, because we are a bit behind. At Juve, however, there are great professionals who will follow the story“.