Juve, with Napoli Rugani? The statistic that makes Allegri smile

TURIN – The Juve is approaching the first match of 2022, the match on Thursday evening at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against the Naples . For Allegri, a small emergency in defense: after losing Giorgio Chiellini for positivity to Covid-19 , also Leonardo Bonucci risks having to give up the race of the first return match of Serie A 2021/2022. The number 19 of Juve, in fact, in recent days had accused a muscle strain in his left thigh and today was subjected to diagnostic checks that did not reveal any injuries but the player’s condition will be monitored daily. If he misses the match with Napoli he will be there Daniele Rugani , which seems to be a real amulet for Allegri this season.

With Rugani on the pitch, Juve has always won

Rugani has found little space this season but when he took the field Juve always won the victory. The ex Empoli defender, in fact, has made 4 appearances since September between the championship and the Champions League and Juve has always obtained the three points when the number 24 played as a starter or took over from the bench: 4 appearances, 4 victories. Rugani made his debut this season in the victory of the bianconeri in the Champions League on the field of Malmo and also entered the field in the home win against Zenith. Then, he played as a starter in the 1-0 inflicted on the Fiorentina at home in the league and in the victory against Malmo on the last day of the Champions League group stage.