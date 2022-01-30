Juve, with Vlahovic for Morata role at Mandzukic: the ‘cheerfulness’ is studied

The role of vice-Vlahovic is close to the Spaniard, whose chances of exiting are now reduced. The use on the wing for some game passages and the famous precedent of the Croatian mark the way to carve out a new role for him. As a protagonist

In the beginning it was the possibility of Alvaro Morata to leave, called by Xavi to Barcelona, ​​with the total satisfaction of the center forward, and the need to find someone else to satisfy him. Now that he has arrived much more than a replacement, but the pivot of Juve’s future attack, a couple of days from the end of the market Morata is much less out than a few weeks ago. Yeah, but stay to do what, with Vlahovic at the center of the attack? The answer may come from the past, from Juve and Allegri.

THE FUTURE OF ALVARO – To keep the Spanish striker tied to Juve is not so much the second year of the loan from Atletico Madrid, which sees him in Turin until the end of the season (when there is a right of redemption of 35 million, now unlikely). There is the fact that in order to get him started earlier, Juve would understandably want to return part of the 10 million annual loan they paid. There is the fact that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid disagree on the duration of Morata’s arrival in Catalonia. There is the fact that without the wage relief for the departure of Dembélé, the operation for the Blaugrana is no longer feasible. Solving everything in 48 hours is prohibitive. To the point of linking the eventual exit rather to Premier League scenarios: it would have been talked about with Arsenal in the talks for Arthur, and then there is the ubiquitous Tottenham where there is no shortage of Alvaro fans.

THE STATE OF MIND – Beyond Allegri’s public words, which however had also been for Ronaldo until a few hours before the departure, Juventus have actually been saying for some time that Morata will not leave. But between the captivating Barcelona idea that is getting out of hand and the new situation in Juventus of evident less centrality, it is understandable that the scenario that is taking shape is not the preferred one for the Spaniard. With which at this point it is constructive for everyone to tackle the face-to-face question to also talk about what Juve has in mind for him now, from the moment in which the position has long been that of wanting to go on together until the end of the season. . Starting from his role on the pitch.

THE SOLUTION – If you take the top scorer, investing an amount like that put on the table by Juve, his employment cannot be questioned. But if the center forward is occupied, this does not mean that Morata’s space is reduced to the pieces at the end of the game. The solution, actually already experienced for game passages or in particular settings – when there was room to make room in the midst of Dybala or Kean or other times in “rotating” tridents with Bernardeschi and others – is the use of Alvaro Morata in more secluded position, on the left wing. In the wake of a precedent that was not only illustrious but also noble: Mario Mandzukic, whose move to the wing to give life to the 4-2-3-1 was one of the key moves with which Allegri gave life to the ride that led to the final Champions League 2017.

SACRIFICE AND COVERAGE – Morata is not Mandzukic, they do not have totally overlapping characteristics, but many of the qualities of one are also those of the other, and are also part of the reason why the Spaniard has the respect for the Juventus environment beyond a performance that is not exactly. goalscorer. Different character, evidently the Croatian more inspiring, but the sacrificial skills that are needed in such a role are those already unanimously recognized also to Alvaro, including the work of covering the field in the non-possession phase.

MEETING AND THEN ON THE BAND – As well as in the offensive phase, Morata’s baggage is also part of the propensity to come and participate in the construction of the game away from the goal rather than looking for depth, which is combined with its qualities in one against one ball and chain flying on the wing to then serve someone in the middle, a dynamic from which goals have already been born in this Juventus season (the assist for McKennie in the Super Cup, while the one for Locatelli with Roma was from the right). Generosity, physicality, effort: the solution comes from the past. It is not the simplest, but it is the most logical. And fascinating.

