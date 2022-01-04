Juve, without Chiellini and with Bonucci in doubt: the De Ligt-Rugani couple with Napoli

Two days before the resumption of the championship after the Christmas break with Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, awaited immediately by a watershed commitment: in fact arrives at the Allianz Stadium Naples Spalletti ahead in the standings, compared to the bianconeri, by five points. It therefore goes without saying that it is necessary to keep attention at the highest levels so as not to start 2022 on the wrong foot, which has proposed three fiery challenges from the very beginning. Departure with Naples, with important returns (Church and Dybala) but also some defections.

Positive Chiellini, Bonucci also stops.

The two influenced Kaio Jorge and Pellegrini have not trained yet as well as, of course, the three COVID-19 positives Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio, Ramsey (expected in the next few hours of return after permission received) and Bonucci. The latter is the negative news of the day after the ailments of the past few hours. The central defender stopped for fatigue in his left thigh which was subsequently evaluated for diagnostics. The tests have ruled out muscle injuries but the player thus remains in strong doubt for the next matches. Considering the abundance of matches that the next few weeks will put in front of Madama, at Juventus there is no intention of forcing the hand for the return of the number 19.

With Napoli the only two left: the De Ligt-Rugani duo is ready.

Without two of the four central defenders present in the squad, the solution to buffer absences becomes one and only one: re-propose the couple made up of Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani. Repeat because, between the only two appearances from the start of the former Empoli, there is one, the most demanding, alongside the Dutch central. We need to go back to the beginning of November when Vlahovic’s Fiorentina arrives in Turin and, due to Chiellini’s last-minute forfeit, Rugani is thrown into the starting position. Zero goals conceded, well-functioning duo and victory. The other, and last, presence of Rugani from the first minute is on the last day of the Champions League against Malmo alongside Bonucci. It will be his turn against Napoli, a team to which he has been close several times in the past, with a pillar like De Ligt present instead 20 times in the season with 1739 minutes to his credit. In the emergency, Allegri clings to the rather large shoulders of De Ligt.