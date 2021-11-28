Juve without ideas, Atalanta ruthless: Allegri at -7 from the Champions League, much more is needed to reverse the course | First page

Sorry if I said, wrote and reiterated it. Atalanta won the stadium (1-0) e he sent Juventus to minus seven points from fourth place where, as I explained this morning, he will never arrive. All that is bubbling off the pitch were not enough, Juve are ringing their second consecutive bankruptcy season (President Agnelli is sure that the year with Sarri, culminating in a championship won twice, was a year of m ….?), Before with Pirlo and then with Allegri, and is heading for a decisive downsizing (if not worse) for the coming year.

However, I would not be completely honest intellectually, if I did not recognize that Juve did not play as badly as I would have thought, quite the contrary. To be objectives in the second half he had the ball more than Atalanta, forced Musso to two decisive interventions and hit, with Dybala, the top of the crossbar on a free kick in the 94th minute. In short, the draw would have been anything but scandalous, especially if we consider that Allegri lost Chiesa at the end of the first half and McKennie in the middle of the second half. If we add to this a great missed opportunity by Chiesa (Toloi’s superb recovery), the picture depicted says that Juve was in the game from start to finish.

WITHOUT IDEAS – On the other hand, the Atalanta who won were not the best. He scored the decisive goal with Zapata (28 ‘), due to a serious mistake by de Ligt, he had two half chances in the second half (on the second he claimed a non-existent penalty for Cuadrado’s alleged foul on Pasalic). defense with good luck and, sometimes, even with bad, always with a lot of craft and athleticism. But she did not shine forward as in Switzerland (this time, however, she kept a clean sheet) and was partially surprised by Allegri’s decision to field four forwards (Dybala, Morata, Kean and Bernardeschi in the final). Hence Gasperini’s move to remove Zappacosta, a lateral raider, with Palomino, a defensive center.

There were twenty minutes to go and Juve tried everything. Unfortunately for the Bianconeri and their fans, ideas are always in vain and Allegri has not helped the team despite preaching calm. It takes a lot more to reverse the trend and, above all, to restore a decent team. Contrary to what was suspected, Juve started with a 4-3-3 (Chiesa joined Morata and Dybala) which became 4-4-2 in the defensive phase. The usual 3-4-2-1, on the other hand, for Atalanta with Zapata making the department alone with Pessina and Malinovskyi in support.

De Ligt immediately showed his bad night, missing a couple of back passes. On the first of which, Zapata served Freuler who pulled high. Far from being intimidated, Juve saw themselves through Dybala (slalom in the area with weak shot) and then (20 ‘) created the best chance of the match. Locatelli came out of defense by serving McKennie, Chiesa cut in and the American gave him a perfect ball. Chiesa tried to shoot but Toloi reassembled it and contained it.

THE ERROR OF DE LIGT, THE GOAL OF ZAPATA – I can’t say that that was Juve’s best moment, but the match was very balanced. Zapata broke it, served by Djimsiti ahead of Morata, with a powerful right under the crossbar. Serious error by de Ligt who, unlike Bonucci, kept the Colombian in the game. Juve reacted without creating opportunities. The only one (33 ‘) was Dybala who clumsily pulled from the edge, albeit with the left. The entry of Bernardeschi to the Church has lowered the speed and the inspiration of Juve. In fact, the first half opportunity was for Atalanta with Pessina anticipated by de Ligt one step away from the goal.

THE END – Then, without becoming an assault, Juve squeezed Atalanta in their own half and in the 59th minute the Bianconeri had two good balls to score. A great Bonucci throw for McKennie, stopped with the chest by Musso. A powerful but high shot by Dybala after Bernardeschi’s attempt. But from there to the end only two were the conclusions that brought Juve closer to a draw. One by Rabiot (prodigious deviation by Musso) and the other by Dybala (ball that splinters the crossbar) Not much, but not even very little. The peer would not have been unseemly.

THE TABLE

JUVENTUS-ATALANTA 0-1

MARKER: pt 28 ‘Zapata.

ASSIST: pt 28 ‘Djimsiti.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Church (1 ‘st Bernardeschi), McKennie (19’ st Kean), Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata (40 ‘st Kaio Jorge). Available: Pinsoglio, Perin, Chiellini, Arthur, Pellegrini, Rugani, Bentancur, Kulusevski, De Winter Annex: Merry.

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djmsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta (26 ‘st Palomino); Pessina (14 ‘st Pasalic); Zapata, Malinovskyi (42 ‘st Koopmeiners). Available.: Rossi, Sportiello, Muriel, Pezzella, Hateboer, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Ilicic. Annex: Gasperini.

REFEREE: Ayroldi of Molfetta.

WARNINGS: Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Locatelli (J); Freuler, Malinovskyi, Zappacosta, Demiral, Djimsiti (A).