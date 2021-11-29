Juve, without Ronaldo the attack is from the relegation zone: the solution is only one, but yet another case does not help | First page

Juventus have a relegation zone attack. It may seem like a provocation. In fact it is looking at names and signings, but the numbers speak for themselves: with just 18 goals scored, Juve’s is one of the least prolific attacks throughout Serie A. It is an average that became complicated just when Max Allegri seemed to have found a square. Because Juve scores exactly one average goal per game from the derby they won before the second stop when the Bianconeri were in the middle of a row that could change the fate of the season. It was not like that and the problems must also be sought in the advanced department, because net of the many injuries (Dybala has just returned and Chiesa has stopped again), in Serie A the last goal scored from action by an attacker is that of Kean, daring for not say casual, against Rome.

WITHOUT CR7 – Juve hardly ever scores with their forwards and absolutely too little. All while Cristiano Ronaldo with all the defects that can be attributed to him instead scores repeatedly even in a Manchester United in crisis: Juve got rid of him, they thought they got rid of him and his 31 million net per season, but in reality it has so far freed itself above all of the 101 goals scored in three years, stuff that no one had ever done in these parts.

YOU NEED DUSAN – Now the Champions League is seriously at risk, It is difficult to imagine at this moment that Juve can reach the end of the current competition, even if anything can happen from the second round onwards, it is difficult to think that Juve can sign up for the championship race. Rather, the championship is called fourth place and is still very far away, the defeat in the direct clash with Atalanta brings this goal to 7 points away., between Juve and the Bergamo players there are still Rome, Lazio, Fiorentina, in short, the road is uphill, especially with these forwards who practically never score on action, even if then Allegri throws water on the fire and compliments the boys, even those who play worse than the others. And wait for the transfer market, which is fundamental: Juve need a number 9, a true number 9 and they identified it in Dusan Vlahovic.

IT GETS HARD – Where the investigation that exploded in the last few hours will end up is not yet known, Juve say they are calm and are collaborating, they also made it known with a press release issued late yesterday evening, but the investigation has just begun. And inevitably it can affect everything, perhaps even the appeal of the club itself towards a player who up to now had probably expressed his intention to put Juve in first place. Juve seemed to have consolidated an advantageous position against Vlahovic’s entourage, but then the Serbian center-forward will go to the highest bidder also or especially for Fiorentina. We need 75 million, at least right now, an auction will soon be unleashed and that’s exactly what Juve wants to avoid. Certainly Vlahovic or a Vlahovic serves and serves as soon as possible, one like this could completely change a team that has to somehow fill the penalty area, that has to somehow find someone who scores all those goals that Ronaldo took away. This is a relegation zone attack, the numbers say it. Juve is a team that struggles to hold onto the Champions League zone: a placement from fifth place down would be the equivalent of a relegation.