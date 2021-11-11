Juve Women, boomerang effect in Europe: this time the pressure is felt, but the wheel turns in the right direction

It is useless to hide it, this time the pressure was felt. The European night, sparkling, full of stars, becomes dark like the fears that pervade the players on the pitch. Fear that, from the head, innervates the whole body, the legs tremble and technical errors add up. Should Wolfsburg be afraid? It was not so. A Juventus in apnea, the one that takes the field in the first half, especially in the first part. To this is added the physical overwhelming power of the Germans, who run twice as much, who from the beginning try to make it clear who is in charge.

The bianconere play an opposite match compared to the one against Chelsea. The Europe effect, the Stadium effect, comes back like a boomerang. In the match against the English, the Juventus Women were much more daring, more mentally free: it was a “free” match, we might as well play it with great serenity. And a super performance came out, with a mocking result. This time, the pressure is felt and determines the lack of fluidity of the game, individual and collective errors.

Always to continue with the parallel with the UWCL match against Chelsea; this time, the episodes smile at Juventus Women. Girelli’s last-minute draw is the happy ending to a complicated evening. But, in the end, the draw is deserved. Because despite the difficulties, in the second half Montemurro’s team appears much more relaxed, relaxed and aware of their strength. In all this, the character of this team should be emphasized, which like a fluid flows into the cracks left by fear, and fills the holes.. Wolfsburg’s second goal comes at Juventus’ best moment. But this is not enough to defeat the bianconere, who with their character go to take a point that keeps the hopes for the next round stand up. Until the end, as is the club’s motto. Of which they are an integral part, and not a mere rpello to be exhibited, as evidenced by the presence, this evening, of the president Andrea Agnelli and Maurizio Arrivabene; as is demonstrated by the incessant support of the 12,000 739 present at the Stadium.