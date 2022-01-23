Juve Women-Fiorentina 2-2 report cards: Cernoia and Caruso keep the bianconere afloat

Juventus Women interrupts the streak of record-breaking victories, 36. Against Fiorentina it ends 2 to 2 in comeback, after a nightmare first half by Montemurro’s team who, at the last, had to deal with Peyraud’s defections -Magnin, Boattin and Lundorf. To take home, as a positive note, the reaction in the second half, that character that serves to go beyond those difficulties that dot a season. Below are the match reports:

APRIL 4.5 – In football the head is everything, this is probably even more true for those who protect the goalposts. With the mistake that gives Fiorentina the first goal, he clicks and is blackout. Now she will have to be good at turning the switch back on, forgetting today’s game and getting back to her previously unsheathed performance levels.

HYYRYNEN 6 – Very imprecise in assisting her teammates in the first part of the match, very precise in serving Caruso with a cross in the middle that is worth an assist

GAMA 6 – “Raise your head”, they shout after their own goal which is worth the 2-0 viola. She does it, she does not let herself be disheartened and as a leader she drags the team into times of difficulty

LENZINI 5.5 – Backpack on your shoulder, today is a school day. She finds herself having to mark two highly experienced players like Sabatino and Giacinti. It takes a while, it makes mistakes, but it takes measures and limits the damage

NILDEN 5.5 – Suffers from advanced opponents and is not very present in the push phase

CARUSO 7 – Not his best game, but he scores a goal with a high difficulty coefficient and a very important specific weight: Juve clings to this play to recover after a negative first half

HINGE 7 – That lefty can be iron and it can be feather. The surface-to-air missile that slips under the crossbar at the end of the first half is the breath of fresh air that an apnea Juve needed

ROSUCCI 5.5 – There in the middle today it is hard to work and she is the mirror of these difficulties: she runs, sacrifices herself as usual, but loses many duels that allow the viola to regain the ball and restart

BONANSEA 5 – Negative performance, from every point of view. As they say in these cases: it happens even to the best

STASKOVA 5.5 – In the first half we see very little, then the companions look for her more frequently and her banks become a factor. In the finalization phase he fails to affect

HURTIG 5.5 – At the beginning of the game he gives the impression of being able to break through the purple defenses, however he discovers a rubber wall that rebounds persistently (From 73 ‘ BONFANTINI 5.5 – Heavy mistake, in the area, at the end of the match. It fails to be decisive)

Annex MONTEMURRO 6 – To save the character of the second half. So many difficulties in preparing the match, defections, and a horror first half. But in the second 45 ‘we saw the real Juve